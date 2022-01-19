Barbara Salter Zarate, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, Jan. 17th, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She was born in Morehead City, and graduated from Smyrna High School in 1964. She attended Lenoir Memorial Hospital School and East Carolina College studying nursing, graduating in 1967. Barbara entered the US Air Force in July of 1972, and her career as a military nurse took her across the United States and an assignment in Torrejon, Spain. She was deployed with the 4th Medical Group during Operation Desert Shield/Storm, and retired as a Major in June 1992.
Barbara dedicated herself to serving others, and lived a life filled with adventure. She was known for her deep love for animals, with a particular affection for cats.
She is survived by her son Roland Zarate of Beaufort, daughter, Lindsay Zarate and her partner Blaine Peters of Portland, OR; sister Virginia Byrne of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Vera Salter; and her brother Frank Salter.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
