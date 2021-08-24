Rev. Oliver S. Griffin, 97, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Clinton Nelson, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, Pastor Aaron Golden and Pastor Elizabeth Willis. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Oliver was born on October 5, 1923, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, the only child to the late Oliver and Nora Griffin. On November 10, 1951, he married the love of his life, Margaret Carol McGowan Griffin, this year would have been their 70th anniversary. In the mid 1950’s, they moved to Harkers Island where they raised their family. Oliver then began his Civil Service career as an employee at Cherry Point where he had over 30 years of service as a rotor blade mechanic.
Oliver’s foundation in life was the Lord, the Word of God, and the church. He lived his life as an example for others to follow and never missed an opportunity to serve. Reading the Bible through numerous times, the Word of God was alive in him. His shepherd’s heart led him into the pastorate position at Pilgrim’s Holiness Church in Atlantic as well as Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island. Oliver understood the value of sharing God’s truth and discipling and was happy to teach Sunday School as well as being a Sunday School Superintendent. Serving on the board of Free Grace Wesleyan was another role that Oliver dedicated his time and prayer to. It was often said that the children of the church were especially happy to see him during VBS because he provided the best snacks.
It’s easy to say that Oliver’s love for his family was outstanding and evident to all. There was nothing more that he enjoyed than being with his loved ones, experiencing the joy and laughter they each shared.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret M. Griffin of the home; daughter, Cynthia Gail Golden and husband Ned of Straits, NC; sons, William “Billy” Griffin and wife Paula of Oak Island, NC and Jonathan Lynn Griffin and wife Pam of Davis, NC; 9 grandchildren, Alicia Burrage, Phillip Griffin, Aaron Golden, Farrah Robinson, Elizabeth Willis, Mallory Griffin, Meredeth Morris, Noah Morris, and Jude Fulcher; and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a special grandson, Baby Jon, who he met in heaven.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan, P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531 or Union Point Church, 2912 Trent Rd, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
