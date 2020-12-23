Robin Elisha Johnson, 45, of Newport, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Ethan Vance Johnson of Morehead City; mother, Betty Jean Johnson of Newport; sisters, Julie Garner Keith of Morehead City and Cricket Edgell of Swansboro; and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Boy Scouts Troop 61, 157 Howard Blvd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
