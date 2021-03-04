Dow Taylor Bancroft, 74, of Hubert, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Vidant Cancer Center in Greenville.
Dow’s cremated remains will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Moline, Ill., at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah R. Bancroft of the home; sons, Andrew Bancroft of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Kenneth Bancroft of Colona, Ill.; grandchildren; stepchildren, Tammara Kent and William Rosborough, both of East Moline, Ill.; adopted daughter, Sarrina Bancroft of the home; 10 stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Walter Knorr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
