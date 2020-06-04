Barbara “Bobbi” Shaw Taylor, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her private service is at 2 p.m. today, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. A celebration of Bobbi’s life will take place at a later time once the gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Bobbi was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Wilmington to the late James Roland Shaw and Ellen Latham Shaw. She married her beloved husband, William “Tom” Taylor, in June 1965. She discovered her interest in medical matters as she went to work for Dr. Bert Williams as an office assistant shortly after attending business school. That was followed some years later by volunteer work as a pink lady at Morehead General. Her volunteer work led to assisting in the hospital pharmacy, shortly followed by work as a pharmacy tech at Medical Park Pharmacy from 1989 until 1998.
Bobbi was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City since January 1968, where she served on numerous church committees. She was active in Women’s Missionary Union/Women on Missions, taught Girls in Action, fourth-grade Sunday school and vacation Bible school and was a member of the First Baptist Church sanctuary choir for more than 20 years.
Bobbi was a voracious reader who loved reading on the beach. She shared her loved of reading with others by launching a Christian women’s book club with her friends.
She is survived by her husband, William T. “Tom” Taylor of the home; daughter, Melissa Churchill and husband Gordon of Newport; grandson, Will Churchill; granddaughter, Ella Churchill; six nieces and nephews; and enjoyed an especially close relationship with her nieces, Lori Anderson and LuAnne Hurst, both of Leland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Julia Shaw Anderson; and brother, James R. Shaw Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601.
