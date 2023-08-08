Jane Wilson, Morehead City
Jane Wilson, 60, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
JERRI LYNN RABON, Newport
Jerri Lynn Rabon, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A memorial service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, the arrangements will be shared once finalized.
CONNIE DEVINE, Havelock
Connie Devine, 89, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Newport. Connie was born on May 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late John and Kathleen Miller.
ADDIE LOU VANDERFORD BRILEY, Atlantic Beach
Addie Lou Vanderford Briley, 69, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at her home. Her arrangements will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
