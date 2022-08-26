Police Sergeant Kristopher “Kris” James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
We will be honoring Kris’s life with a funeral service, including police honors, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Chris conger. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, August 29, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Our community feels a collective sense of loss as we recall the bravery, commitment and kindness Kris displayed during his 15 years of service with the Morehead City Police Department, where he served as Police Sergeant.
Kristopher was born on July 9, 1978, in Venice Beach, California, to Glenn Cummings and Anne Cummings. Graduating from Nottingham High School in Syracuse, New York, Kris excelled on the high school baseball team which was by far his favorite sport to play. As a keen sports fanatic, Kris enjoyed every aspect of football, including fantasy football, and he rarely missed a game when his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills were playing. Being from Syracuse, he was a huge fan and supporter of all the Syracuse University sports whether it was baseball, football or basketball. Spending time with his grandfather, fishing and hunting were always happy times providing great memories.
In addition to his parents, Kristopher is survived by his son, Kristopher II and daughter, Katrina, along with numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kristopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Alice Finnegan; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Louise Cummings; and aunts, Colleen and Cathy Cummings.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made toward an education fund that has been established for his son Kristopher at the State Employees Credit Union, 5073 Executive Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
