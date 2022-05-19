Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Timothy was born on August 22, 1943, in Richlands, North Carolina, to the late Herbert and Lettie Penny. He grew up in Beaufort and was well known as the “Culligan Man”. Beginning at the young age of 15, Timothy was a dedicated and faithful employee there for 56 years. In his free time, he could be found shooting pool, enjoying the social aspect and appreciating the skill involved.
He is survived by his daughters, Ginger Boyd (Milton) of Morehead City and Paul Parson of Newport; daughter-in-law, Christie Penny of South Carolina; brothers, Tony Penny (Marla) of Virginia and Trent Penny (Janie) of Texas; grandchildren, Emily Penny, Jessica Boyd Diaz (Dustin), Abigail Boyd, Tyler Boyd, Darryl Penny, Letisha Suggs, Denzel Suggs, Devin Suggs, D.J. Suggs (Caylin), Chelsea Rowe, Chason Evans (Suzanne), Keena Evans (Sam), Kealea Fender (Dyllian), and Noah Penny; great grandchildren, Jena Johnson, Peyton Harker, Sutherlyn Reels, Kazor, Nora, and Dyllilah Fender, Jackson, Rose, Mykala, Walker and Zackery Rowe, Carson, Riley, Hayden, Cam, Kylee, Victoria, Madeline and Christie Evans; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Boisvert; brothers, Ted Penny, Tommy Penny and Tucker Penny; son, Todd Penny; and grandson, Bradley Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.