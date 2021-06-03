Brian L. Burnham, 72, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Services will be held in Massachusetts.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife Carol Burnham; and his children, Lisa Lindsay, Joshua Tevekelian, Janeen Bazarian and Alana Counts. He is also survived by his sisters, Gail Stevenson, Ann Burnham and Cathy Burnham; 10 grandchildren; and a nephew.
He was proceded in death by a child, Kevork Tevekelian; and a grandchild.
Contributions in Brian’s memory can be made to the Carteret Community Theatre, 105 Iris Court, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City and John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA.
