Ruby Collins, Pine Knoll Shores
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
JOHN M. ASHBY III, Emerald Isle
John M. Ashby III, 75, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
