Patsy Johnson Taylor, 91, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Patsy was born on July 27, 1930, in Tarboro, NC to the late Henry and Blanche Johnson. She loved the ocean and swimming. She was a loving mother.
She is survived by her son, Henry Irwin Kittrell and wife Diane of Sacramento, CA; and her furry poodle, Booboo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Taylor; daughter, Martha Bond Kittrell, and sisters, Kate Irwin Johnson and Maude Craig.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Patsy Taylor may be made to the SPCA of NENC.org/monetary-donations
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
