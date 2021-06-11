John W. “Jack” Whisner Jr., 82, of Westernport, Md., formerly of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Moran Manor Nursing home in Westernport.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21 at the Church of the Assumption in Keyser, W.Va., with Fr. Thomas A. Sebastian and deacon Harold Bradley as celebrants. Combined entombment of him and his wife, Mary Ann, will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery Columbarium.
He is survived by two sons, John William Whisner of Emerald Isle and James Whisner of southwestern Pennsylvania; two grandsons; and his sister, Janet Helman, of Purgittsville, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726; or the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570 or online at cchsshelter.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home of Keyser. Condolences may be left for the family after John’s obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
