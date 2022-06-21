Craig Reynolds Griffin, 78 years old, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away surrounded by his loving family the evening of Tuesday June 14, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Craig was born July 1, 1943, to William “Billy” Griffin and Elsie Reynolds Griffin in Norman, Oklahoma. After Graduating high school in Goldsboro, North Carolina Craig enlisted in the Army where he was offered the opportunity to join the Officer Corps. After Graduating College, Craig became an Artillery officer before going to flight school to become a pilot. After leaving the active Army, Craig returned to college and joined the North Carolina Army National Guard settling back in Goldsboro where he continued his passion for flying, with helicopters. Craig was an avid member in church and community choir, active in the community and continued through his life singing in choir even till the end. His exploits and stories will forever be remembered with a smile by everyone that knew him.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Elsie Griffin.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Griffin; his children, Arlin Vanderbilt (Young Hee), Reyn Griffin (Bonnie), Bruce Vanderbilt (Lauren), Catherine Foure (Reinhard), Scott Griffin, and Jeff Griffin (Jessica); along with his grandchildren, Sam, Trey, Rhodes, Morgan, Anna, Ella, Brenna, Hanna, Ava, Liam, Annabelle, and Luke.
The family would appreciate the forgoing of flowers, but would rather donations be made out to the Carteret Health Care Home Health and Hospice.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9th, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path, North Carolina.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
