Letha Gillikin Lewis, 92, of Smyrna, woke up in the arms of Jesus Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her daughters.
A service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following the service.
She was born on June 24, 1929 in a neighbor’s house in Bettie to George and Lottie Gillikin. Letha attended her lower grades in the Community Schoolhouse in Bettie and graduated from Smyrna High School. After graduation, she completed business school in Morehead City and went on to work at the welfare office in Beaufort. On February 5, 1951, Letha married Maxton Thurston Lewis from Stacy at the parsonage of the Methodist Church in Williston. Letha and Maxton interrupted a Ladies Aide Society meeting to have their impromptu wedding. The wedding was written into the minutes of the meeting and when the wedding was finished, the ladies picked up their meeting where they had left off. Maxton served in the U.S. Army for 23 ½ years. During that time, Letha moved their family from each place he was stationed which included: Panama, Kentucky, Texas, and New York. Each place that they set up their home, Letha and Maxton served as missionaries and Letha played piano in each church, including in the middle of the jungle in Panama. After Maxton retired from the Army, he went on to work Civil Service at Cherry Point for another 23 ½ years and they made their home in Smyrna, NC. Letha served her Lord as a devoted member of Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie since 1966.
Letha is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Walton and Devona Minor; two grandchildren, Kertia Myer and James Minor; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Myer and Grace Myer; and sister, Windley Fulcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Maxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Woodville Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
