Kay Maxine Lewis, 91, peacefully crossed over into her eternal life on March 7th, 2023.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 11th at 2 pm., at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. A visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m.
Maxine was born on April 9, 1931, in Washington, NC, and grew up in Beaufort, NC, where she met and married the love of her life, Luther Earl Lewis. She supported her husband in the forty-two years he managed Belk's Department store. She had the reputation of being "one of the Mothers of Mitchell Village" with arms and doors always open. Her giving and loving nature endeared her to all who knew her. She attended Parkview Baptist where she taught Sunday school and in her later years was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren lovingly called her GaGa. She will be missed by all who were lucky to be a part of her life's journey.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, niece, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Luther Earl Lewis, loving daughter, Linda Lewis Spencer Jolly and husband Frank. She was an adoring grandmother to Jennifer Spencer, Marvin Spencer, Andrea Lewis, Justine Lewis, Brandon Todd and step-grandmother to Jeanne Jolly McLean and husband Todd. She was also a loving great grandmother to Genevieve Spencer, Violet Gibbs, and Isabella Spencer. She also leaves behind her step-great grandchildren, James Lyon McLean and Alice La Roque McLean, along with Martha Jeanne Jolly, Gentry Jolly and Edward Jolly and their mother Caroline Jolly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mable Godley Lemmon and Owen Hanley Lemmon; son, Luther Lewis of Morehead City, NC; son-in-law, Jack Spencer; granddaughter, Sarah Curtis; and step grandson, Frank M. Jolly IV.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
