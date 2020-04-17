George Lafayette Collins, 76, of Jacksonville, passed on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
George attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and worked as a certified public accountant for 11 years in Jacksonville before attending Campbell University, where he obtained his law degree. During his time at Campbell, he served as a faculty member in the Department of Business. He was native of Nashville, N.C.
George and Lou returned to Jacksonville, where he practiced law for 37 years. He enjoyed serving the community in the Rotary Club as treasurer, secretary, vice president and president. He also served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1991. George and Lou were long time members of Trinity United Methodist Church and later members of Swansboro United Methodist Church.
George is survived by his sweetheart of 62 years and wife of 55 years, Lou Collins; and children, Dr. Gina Mancini and Lewis Collins. Gina and her husband Mike Leary have five of George’s seven grandchildren, Nick, Josh, Alex, Harrison and Jack. Lewis and his wife Jenny have the remaining two grandchildren, Hunter and Logan. George is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Ed Gaskins; and sister-in-law, Patsy Carty.
He was predeceased by his parents, Grover and Alice Collins; and brothers, Grover and Swindell.
Memorial donations in memory of George can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148 or online at stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.