Alice Russell Ebron Cherry, 95, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home.
Her private graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Whaley. The service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Alice’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Alice loved to attend church when she was able. She loved to spend time with her family, gardening, tending to her yard and mowing the grass. She had a great sense of humor and loved to crochet blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cook for others and travel.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosa Garner and husband Paul of Newport; sons, Gene Ebron and wife Gale of Merrimon and Clyde Ebron and wife Tammie of Morehead City; son-in-law, Henry “Buddy” Smith and wife Judy of South River; granddaughters, Cindy Payne and husband Danny of Newport, Renee Howard and companion Mark of Greenville, Sheila Smith of Morehead City, Sabrina Weires and husband Casey of Newport and Christie Williams and husband Shawn of Newport; grandsons, Todd Ebron of Manassa, Va., and Scot Ebron of King George, Va.; nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Gertrude Paul of Hamburg, N.Y., and Ann Hawkins of Wallace; and brother, Ronnie Russell of Orrum; also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John I. Ebron and the Rev. Roland Cherry; parents, Dannie and Polly Russell; daughter, Mildred Smith; grandsons, Jason Ebron and Vernon Paul Garner III; sisters, Lucy Haila, Alena Glancy, Daisy Russell, Dorothy Nichols, Mabel Swinson and Dixie Smith; and brothers, Roy, Robert, L.F. (Leon Franklin) Dillard and Donnie Russell.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Community Home Care & Hospice and niece, Mary Saul, for their special care that was given to Mrs. Alice and the family that helped during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.
