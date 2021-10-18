Drew Joseph Lutheran, 57, of Stella, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born February 14, 1964 in Beaufort, SC a son to Joseph and Marilyn Stuart Lutheran.
Drew graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management and went on to obtain his Master of Science in Communications.
He was the proud owner of Swannsborough Yacht Club for nearly 30 years. He also owned and operated Ye Olde Riverwalk Restaurant and Southern Enclosures. Drew loved spending time with family, being on the water and travelling. He was happiest when he was busy, feeding people and making people smile and laugh.
Drew was a one-of-kind man to anyone that knew him and is remembered by his family as someone who stood up for what he believed in, even if he was standing alone. He was the best Papa Drew to all of his grandkids and was proud to be just that. Drew will be missed by all that knew him and will always be his families’ hero.
He is survived by his wife, Deanne Lanier Lunaas of the home; son, Tanner Lutheran and wife Ashley of Jamestown, NC; daughter, Taylor Massey and husband Andrew of VA; father, Joseph Lutheran of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Pace Massey, Joey-Lanell Massey, Charlie Lane Lutheran, Kendell Warren, and Leah Warren; brother, Dale Lutheran of Stella; sister, Dana Lutheran of Cape Carteret; stepdaughters, Carrie Lunaas and Kristen Warren; and many other loved relatives in Pittsburgh, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House or Ocean Conservancy.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.