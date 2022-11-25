Jerry Fischler, Morehead City
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Donnie Whitman, Newport
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022. Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his wife, Vickie have operated a small business together in Carteret County since 2001.
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., Harkers Island
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, of Harkers Island passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Stacia Mann, Newport
Stacia E. Mann, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Pauline Sutton, Gaffney SC
Pauline Sutton, 93, formerly of Gaffney, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Beaufort. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MICHAEL "MIKEY" JOSEPH HODGES, Beaufort
Michael "Mikey" Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
LCDR, BRUCE EDWARD BOUGHTON, US NAVY, RETIRED, Morehead City
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport.
