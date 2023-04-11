Iris F. Rice, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 14th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Iris was born on February 25, 1940, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Melvin and Ruby Flemming. Iris loved to sing and always had a song in her heart. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Cooking for her family was one of the many ways she showed her love to others. Her meals were always delicious, and you never left her home hungry.
Iris married her sweetheart, Donald Carroll Rice, in 1957 and they shared 65 wonderful years together. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Iris will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Donald “Carroll” Rice Sr.; daughter, Debbie R. Brown and husband Jim of Newport; son, Don Rice Jr. and wife Linda of Morehead City; grandchildren, Willis Rice and Drew Brown; and great grandchildren, Addison Rice and Cohen Rice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Flemming.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Martha’s Mission, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
