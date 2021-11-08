Robert E. Benedict, 68, of Newport, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, immediately followed by a funeral Mass, officiated by Rev. Jim Buchholz.
Bob was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania then moved to the Jersey Shore, N.J. where he resided until 1998 when he and his wife, Jeanne, purchased their current home in Newport, N.C. At the time of his death, he was employed by Annunciation Catholic Parish, Havelock, as Facilities & Maintenance Director. He was a Diesel Mechanic/Heavy Equipment Operator in New Jersey for 7 years before becoming a Construction Supervisor there for a total of 27 years. He was happiest doing all facets of land development and as well as building coastal homes, condominiums and commercial buildings. He later continued the tradition by building and renovating homes in Craven and Carteret Counties for 5 years.
He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and was happy to support other young men to achieve that goal. He served the Town of Newport as a member of the Planning Board for many years as well as serving as a Newport Town Councilman from 2017 until his death and, more recently, as Mayor Pro Tem. He was dedicated member of the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest for 19 years, serving on the Board of Directors.
Bob had a heart as big as the world and always made time to help others. He was ready to share his knowledge by mentoring young people in all phases of the building trades. He loved nothing more than to see those same young people become successful tradesman, some moving on to own their own companies. Bob’s front porch was one of his favorite places to be and welcomed anyone to come up, sit and chat with him. He especially loved being a husband, father and grandfather and was so content to just be with them whenever he could. Bob was a truly good man who will be remembered by many.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanne; daughter-in-law, Nicole (Philip); and granddaughters, Kayla Rose and Alexandra Marie; as well as many cherished friends and family. Bob will also be missed by Justice-Tucker, his beloved Labrador Retriever.
He is pre-deceased by his son, Christian Thomas Benedict.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Catholic Church Building Fund, 246 E Main St., Havelock, N.C. 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
