George Allen Mobley, 70, Swansboro, died at his home Thursday, April 2, 2020, with his family by his side.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
He was born June 10, 1949, in Onslow County, the son of the late Herman Otis and Lucy Aman Mobley. Allen faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was deployed to Vietnam.
He is survived by daughter, Christine Davis of Harkers Island; brothers, Wesley and Joe Mobley, both of Swansboro; sister, Judy Partlow of Swansboro; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Mobley; sisters, Joan Overfelt and Carolyn Morton; and a brother, Preston Mobley.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.