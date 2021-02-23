Sgt. First Class Robert “Bob” “Sarge” Smith Jr., 90, of Havelock and Cherry Point, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
His service is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ray Conner and assisted by Dr. Kevin Yost. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Bob’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.
Bob was a Cherokee Indian born in Gaston County to the late Robert and Grace Smith. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He was a Bronze Star and double Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of Life Point Church. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Glover and husband Roy of Havelock; sister, Ann Holcomb of Gastonia; and grandsons, Hunter Glover, Kristian Glover, Colton Glover and Nathanael Glover.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willa “Dean” Smith; and a brother, Babe Smith.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandra Pike, Cole Springs, KY 41076.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
