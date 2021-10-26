John “Buddy Boy” Raleigh Anderson, 85, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, with the funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Thomas Fryar officiating. Interment will be in Oceanview Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.