Robert Joseph Cantelli Sr., 94, of Morehead City, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.
His private graveside service for immediate family only will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Memorial Park with the Rev. Thomas R. Davis presiding. There will be a drive-by visitation at Gethsemane from 1:30 to 2 p.m. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle during the visitation. For safety purposes, friends and other family members are requested to enter and exit by way of the McCabe Road entrance. Friends and other family members can also view the livestream on Brooks Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
