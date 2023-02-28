Anna Marie Merced, 64, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date.
Anna was born on December 22, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York. She will be forever treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Merced (Terry Baker) of Dunn, NC; son, Jason Merced (Aimee) of Wilkes-Barre, PA; father, Henry Wendel of Morehead City; brother, Robert Wendel of Texas; grandchildren, Julianna Merced, Angelo Pena, Zachary Teague, and Michael Merced; great-grandchildren, Oliva Merced and Lily Gallagher; and furry friend, her cat Annie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Acampora; mother, Mary Wendel; and brother, Buddy Wendel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
