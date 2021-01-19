Erminio C. Lenins, 78, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Henry C. Hardesty. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Erminio was born Feb. 6, 1942, in Torino, Italy, to the late Clifton and Elsa Lenins. He was a faithful, 50-year member of Toastmasters International, which is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide promoting communication, public speaking and leadership. Erminio was also a member of Crystal Coast Assembly of God, where he enjoyed the fellowship with his church family. His leadership skills and walk with the Lord were keys to his business career and success. He was known to many in the community who he helped over the years through his business Erminio C. Lenins & Associates Inc., located in Morehead City.
He is survived by his son, David Lenins and companion, Ashley Marie Smith of Morehead City; sisters, Margaret husband Robert and Maria Coltraine and husband Roger, all of Greensboro; brother, Joseph Lenins of Savannah, Ga.; and his fury cat friends, Smokey and Tiger.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
