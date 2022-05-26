Edgardo Hojilla III
Edgardo Hojilla III, 64, of Newport, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Lauren Grady, Newport
Lauren Grady, 28, of Newport NC passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
JIMMY EDWARD CULLUM, New Bern
Jimmy Edward Cullum, 83, of New Bern, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home in Havelock. His service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Crossroads Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Kevin Valeu. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
JOHNNY C. HOWARD III, Newport
Johnny C. Howard III, 65, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, May 27th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
ANATOLIA RIOJAS CASTRO, Havelock
Anatolia Riojas Castro, 82, of Havelock and formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MARTHA ANN ESHLEMAN, Newport
Martha Ann Eshleman, 72, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
