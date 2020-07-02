Beryl Teresa Feller, nee Woods, 94, of Grantsboro, formerly of Carteret County, the loving wife of Stanley Royal Feller, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Gardens of Pamlico Grantsboro.
She will be interred next to her beloved Stan at a private ceremony later this year.
The daughter of Charles and Gertrude Woods, Beryl was born in North Southwark, UK, a district of Central London, April 9, 1926. Beryl migrated to the U.S. aboard the British ocean liner Aquitania when she was just 4 years old.
Beryl grew up in Trumbull, Conn., where she met the love of her life, Stan. Stan served in World War II as a member of Patton’s third army. Beryl and Stan raised their family in Newtown, Conn., Trumbull and later Monroe, Conn. In addition to raising her family, Beryl worked as a bookkeeper and nurse’s aide. Beryl and Stan retired to Emerald Isle and later Cedar Point.
She will be remembered for her deep of love of family, her independent and mischievous spirit, her love of storytelling and her fondness for the ocean, bird watching and nature.
Beryl is survived by her four children, William Feller of Seymour, Conn., Judy Almeida of Maysville, Robert Feller of Harrisville, N.H., and Brian Feller of Jacksonville; as well as 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations of Alliance.
(Paid obituary)
