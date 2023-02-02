Ellis Edwin “Red” Daniels, 94, of Otway, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 5th, at Cedar Island Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, February 4th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ellis, known to most as Edwin, Red, or Papa Ed, was born on September 21, 1928, in Cedar Island, North Carolina, to the late Arlie and Maude Daniels. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Okinawa. During his time in Okinawa, he was able to showcase his musical talent by playing his steel guitar in a band with country music legend Mel Tillis.
Edwin had a long career at Cherry Point (NARF) for 27 years, where he worked and retired in the Production Control Department. Captivated by model boats, Edwin enjoyed the logistical aspect of building them and of course sharing the outcome with others. Edwin was an avid storyteller, he loved to share about his life, growing up on Cedar Island and the rich history of the Down East area. Being near the water, he loved clamming, mulleting, and oystering, which always reaped a great reward but was even more special because it was something he and his wife did together.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Hancock of the home; daughter, Kim Boyd of Straits; sons, Eddie Daniels of Morehead City, Ricky Daniels (Lisa) of Cedar Island, David Daniels (Tammy) of Straits, and Jeff Daniels (Kevin) of Wilmington; sisters-in-law, Karen Hancock of Straits, Judy Daniels of Cedar Island, and Callie Daniels of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Dustin Daniels (Kristy), Dakota Earp (Stephen), Devin Daniels (Jordan), Dayvee Jernigan (Dakota), Christina Mertes, Nichole Daniels, Brianne Lewis (Justin), Arlie Daniels (Sandrajean), Lindsey Fuchs (Charles Michael), and Carlee Boyd; 12 great-grandchildren; caretaker, Sherrie Styron; and former caretaker, Wendi Gordon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Durwood and Pauline Daniels; sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Bill Brittingham and Gloria and Royce Emory; brothers, Frank Daniels and Neil Daniels; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Edna Hancock; brothers-in-law, Tony Hancock and Sterling Hancock; and special son-in-law, Bobby "Chop" Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center at P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.