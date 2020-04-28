James “Jim” Henry Phillips Jr., 97, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson, II. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jim honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, where he bravely fought in World War II. He loved living in Emerald Isle and spending time on the water, fishing the Crystal Coast. He was an amazing golfer and was pleased to have made nine holes in one, three of which were made in his 90s. He especially enjoyed playing golf with the men of Bogue Banks Country Club, where he was a member. His golfing ability and interest also afforded him the privilege of the being a member of the Men’s Golf Association in Bogue Banks. Jim will be fondly remembered as a loving and loyal husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Jim Phillips III and wife Barbara of Jacksonville; sister, Jean Wells of Weaver, Ala.; sister-in-law, Nell Grissom of Meridian, Miss.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Jean Phillips; parents, James Henry and Effie Williams Phillips; daughter, Carol Lynn Davenport; and siblings, Preston, Gladys, Wanda and Merle.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
