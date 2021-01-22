Jean Ann Eller-Lloyd, 83, of Beaufort, left to join her heavenly father in her eternal home Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Jean loved her home and her family and said her greatest accomplishment as a woman and mother was having contributed four children with loving families to this world. Mom was a mother to many and throughout her life impacted others through her loving nature. As the family has gone through the past few months, they’ve heard over and over from people that she felt like a mom to them, who listened and loved them like they were one of her own.
Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Jean was a U.S. Navy wife and moved with her family to numerous locations including San Diego, Calif., Alexandria, Va., Madrid, Spain, Philadelphia, Pa., and Newport, R.I. During her career, Jean worked in the real estate and moving industries, which eventually led to her favorite job as a design consultant at the North Carolina Co. in Richmond, Va. In 1997, Jean moved to her beloved Beaufort, which she regarded as her “happy place” and eventually became known as the “matriarch of Sunshine Court,” Jean leaves behind many special cherished friends from her neighborhood and her various volunteer activities in Beaufort, including the N.C. Maritime Museum and the Beaufort Historic Site.
Jean leaves behind to honor her memory, four loving children and their spouses, Heidi Lacy and husband Paul, Emily Murray and husband Brian, Lisa Davison and husband Mark and James B. Eller II and wife Kimmy; plus eight adoring grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicholas and Parker Davison, Alexandra M. Farrell, Jack and Leah Murray and Paul Lacy and Joscelyn Eller. Additionally, Ms. Eller-Lloyd will be remembered by one brother, Col. Luther R. Lloyd and wife Jeanne; one sister, Mary Margeret Lloyd; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jean was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kenneth M. Lloyd and Thelma Peck Lloyd; her brother, Dr. Kenneth M. Lloyd; and her former husband, Cdr. James B. Eller.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
