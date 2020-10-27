Juanita Lisk Guthrie, 92, of Hubert, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating.
She is survived by her three sons, Mike Guthrie and his wife Margaret of Pine Knoll Shores, Gregory Guthrie of Hubert and Bruce Guthrie and his fiancée Penny Lawson of Hubert; sister, Lorraine Shai of Swansboro; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Guthrie was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Jerome Guthrie; her parents, McNeely and Minnie Augusta Shaver Lisk; three brothers; and three sisters.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. Internet condolences may be left for the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
