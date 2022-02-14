NETTIE PHILLIPS HOYLE
Nettie Phillips Hoyle, 79, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Alexus Tenille Ward, Havelock
Alexus Tenille Ward, 38, of Havelock passed Sunday, February 13, 2022 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
