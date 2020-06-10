Russell Kyle Lewis, 31, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Crystal Coast Worship Center in Salter Path, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Howard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Russell was born July 14, 1988, in Morehead City and passed away at the far-too-young age of 31.
Russell owned and operated two restaurants, along with his mother, stepfather and best friend Michael Archer, Queen Anne’s Revenge and Tight Line’s Pub and Brewing. Russell loved nothing more than welcoming people, local and tourist alike, into his restaurants and sharing his passion for food, the beer he brewed and his home of Carteret County. Nothing made him more proud than seeing all his ideas and hard work come to life.
A lifelong Carteret County resident, saltwater flowed in Russell’s veins. He loved every inch of Carteret County, its waters and the watermen who work it. He was fiercely loyal to them, his staff, his family, his friends and his fiancée. He took enormous pride in showing off the town, employing its people and sourcing seafood from local vendors. In his free time, you would find him at the Cape with his best friends, sunburnt and drinking a Boat Day. That was and always will be his happy place.
Russell was a graduate of East Carteret High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a committed fan of both teams, along with the Dallas Cowboys, in good times, as well as bad, and took relish in Tight Lines being the East Carteret High School establishment in Morehead City and the Carolina fan club in East Carolina University territory. In Russell, the Tar Heels had their most loyal fan.
Despite his love for home and a fear of flying, Russell loved to travel with his fiancée Caroline. He enjoyed meeting new people and exploring new foods, places and cultures, though none of them could ever take the place of home. Always thoughtful, he never forgot to bring souvenirs, big and small, back to his family.
He is survived by his father, Gene Felton Lewis and partner Angela Jo Williams; mother and stepfather, Joe and Betty Sue Stroud; sisters, Kennedy Stroud and Tammie Stroud Chunn; brother-in-law, Kevin Chunn; niece, Katherine Grey; his beloved fiancée, Caroline Mercer; and his goldendoodle, Goose.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Barbara Willis Lewis and Gene Felton Lewis Sr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Crystal Coast Worship Center. The same guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Carolina Fund, which ensures accessible UNC-Chapel Hill education for students for years to come. Donations may be mailed to UNC-Chapel Hill, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514, or online at campaign.unc.edu/unit/the-carolina-fund/.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
