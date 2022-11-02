LEE K. "KYLE" ALLEN JR., Havelock
Lee K. “Kyle” Allen, 86, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service, with military honors and masonic rites, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Havelock, officiated by Dr. Don Hadley and Dr. Matthew Long.
