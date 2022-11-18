Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC, passed away on November 13, 2022, at home.
The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Sandra was a loving daughter, devoted wife, and extremely proud mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Yarock, and stepmother, Patricia Yarock.
Sandra was survived by her mother, Velma Yarock, sister, Susan Yarock, husband, Richard DeFelice, and children Dominick DeFelice and Sally DeFelice. She will always be remembered by all those who knew her for her generous heart and welcoming arms.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
