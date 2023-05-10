Brian Thomas Hahn, 33, of Ponte Vedra, FL, passed away on May 9, 2023, at his residence.
Brian was born on November 9, 1989, in Jacksonville, FL, to Jane Abernathy Hahn and the late Thomas Hahn, and grew up in Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra. Brian was energetic, outgoing and loving. He had worked at several golf courses and had been working at the South Jacksonville Beach Publix for 3 years. Brian attended Nease High School, Fletcher High School and East Carteret High School. He also attended Florida State College in Jacksonville and Carteret Community College.
Brian was raised at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra, FL. A service to celebrate Brian’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC, on Wednesday, May 24th, at 2:00 pm, officiated by the Reverend Tammy Lee. It will also be live streamed on St. Paul’s Facebook page. Contributions may be made to the discretionary fund at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hahn; his uncles, Martin Hahn, Ted Hahn and Johnnie Lewis; and his aunt, Anne Abernathy.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Abernathy Hahn of Beaufort, NC; his brother, Andrew Hahn of Ayden, NC; his aunt, Joan Neal; uncles, James Hahn, Charles Hahn, Pern Neal and Jay Roth; and many loving relatives and friends.
