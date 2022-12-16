Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Alice, known to all as “Betty” was born on January 30, 1932, in Mill Creek, North Carolina, to the late Walter and Annie Williams. On February 3, 1950, she married Marvin Lee Guthrie and moved to Harkers Island where she spent most of her adult life.
Talented beyond measure, Betty loved music and thoroughly enjoyed playing the piano. Owning a floral business on Harkers Island, her creativity was seen in her colorful and wonderful arrangements. Always one to stay busy, Betty also owned her own sewing business along with working at several different shirt factories.
Betty was a beautiful Christian woman who loved the Lord. Before her health started to decline, she worshipped and attended Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church where her parents were founding members.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Olese Lenhart and husband Scott of Havelock; daughter-in-law, Stella Nelson Guthrie of Beaufort; grandchildren, Ryan Emory and wife Jutta of Newport, Matthew Lenhart and companion Shana of Havelock, Felicia Bland and husband James of Vanceboro, Farron Guthrie and wife Lori of Beaufort; great-grandchildren, Johnathan Emory of Newport, Adam Emory of Newport, Dillon Lenhart of Statesville, Zara Lenhart of Havelock, Farrah Robinson and husband Mathew of New Bern, Pastors Elizabeth Willis and husband Caleb of Morehead City, Alexis Guthrie and husband Brandon of Marshallberg, Mallory Griffin of Gloucester, Jacob Bland and Abigail Bland, both of Vanceboro, and Grayson Block of Beaufort; step great-grandchildren, Sebastian Burham and Willow Burham, both of Havelock; caregiver for 16 years and best friend, Clem Gillikin of Morehead City; additional caregivers, Norma Gillikin, Megan Gillikin, Lori Warren, and Fadila Zendjebil; and Betty’s special cat, Puti, that she had for 11 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2019, Marvin Lee Guthrie; son, Marvin Leland Guthrie who passed at the beginning of this year; sisters, Naomi Quinn, and Magdalene Knox; brothers, Fairleigh Williams, Tull Williams, Kelly Williams, and Joseph Williams; and great-grandson, Jonathan Lynn Griffin Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
