Gunnery Sergeant Charles Ray Inabnitt (Ret), 60, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Charles served our country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps and worked for another 15 years as an AV-8 Aircraft Mechanic aboard FRC East. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating.
Winifred Litchfield, 76, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
John Joseph Slenzo Jr., 73, of Marshallberg and formerly of Coxsackie, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. John was born on May 12, 1948, in Catskill New York, to the late John and Lottie Slenzo. He grew up in Coxsackie where he spent most of his life working as a Corrections Officer for the State of New York
