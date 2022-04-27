funeral1

Jerry Riggin, Beaufort

Charles Inabnitt, Newport

Gunnery Sergeant Charles Ray Inabnitt (Ret), 60, of Newport, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Charles served our country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps and worked for another 15 years as an AV-8 Aircraft Mechanic aboard FRC East.  A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating.

David Willis, Beaufort

