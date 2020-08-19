Sarita Oglesby Shaw, 93, of Morehead City, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home.
Her graveside celebration of life is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
