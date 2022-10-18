Jean Carol Patterson, 86, of Hubert, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
The viewing will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 21 at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 22 at the Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Patterson was born on July 18, 1936, in Mooresville, NC to the late Howard Gynn Clayton and Maude Bethel Clayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Clayton.
Survivors include her two children, Michael Patterson and his wife, Candy, and their children, Jessica, Grace, and Clay, and her daughter, Rejeanna Jones and her husband, Mark, and their children, Hannah, Markus, Olivia, Christian, and Jamie.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
