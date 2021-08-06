Karen Brownstead, 74, of Newport, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be a private service held at a later date
Karen was born on February 23, 1947 to Franklin George “Brick” Brandau and Frances Brandau (née Barbieri) in Easton, PA. Karen retired from her career as an account administrator at Mack printing in Easton, PA. She loved to spend time in her garden, visit other gardens, and was an avid antique collector specializing in Santa Claus figures. Karen was a lover of dogs and was always a friend to the family pets.
She is survived by her two sons, Kyle Brownstead (Liz) and Cale Brownstead (Jean). Her surviving grandchildren are Anthony, Laura, Matthew, John, and Kelly.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred Brownstead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
