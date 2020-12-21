Frank Pane III, 31, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Funeral arrangements are pending and the service information will be announced on the Noe Funeral Service website when available.
Frank worked at the Sanitary Restaurant for 15 years. He always had a smile on his face and did his best to put smiles on the faces of those around him. He grew up with a love of skateboarding, guns, video games and was especially known for his love of macaroni and cheese.
“He left us far too soon and his passing will leave a void in the lives of all of those who were blessed enough to have known him.”
He is survived by his mother, Pamela Wilson Pane of Newport; brother, Jimmy Wilson of Otway; maternal grandfather, Carey Wilson of Beaufort; aunts, Beverly Vaughan and husband Jerry of Havelock and Annie Brown and husband Scott of Cary; uncles, David Wilson and wife Lillian, Mike Wilson and wife Jackie and Tom Wilson, all of Beaufort; his girlfriend, Brooke Capps and her son Lucas of Morehead City; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Pane II; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Wilson; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Jeanette Pane.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
