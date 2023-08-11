Joseph "Joe" Elliott Taylor, 78, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Manley B. Rose Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Styron's Creek Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 18th at Munden Funeral Home. Joe would say "Come as you are." (Dress Casual). For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Joseph, known to friends and family as "Joe", was born on November 30, 1944, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Harvey and Mariam Taylor. Proud of his military service, Joe honorably served in the United States Army and was a brave Vietnam veteran. Joe's honor, courage, commitment, loyalty, and integrity were seen throughout his faithful service. Following the military, Joe worked with and retired from Civil Service at Cherry Point with the Water Waste Department, where his hard work and dedication were displayed throughout his career.
Joe was an avid hunter who loved being outdoors, enjoying nature as much as the sport itself. Fishing with his family was another hobby that filled his time. He especially enjoyed the opportunity to have fun with and bond with his family, which provided numerous fun memories with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren Robert and Madison.
More than anything, Joe will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who showed genuine care, support, and love to his family.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his daughter, Laura Elizabeth Taylor Murphy and husband Michael, of Davis; sister, Eleanor Sue Taylor Gaskill, of Stacy; grandchildren, Robert Elliott Murphy and Madison Taylor, of Davis; niece and nephews, Jamie Ogden, of Virginia, Sherra Taylor, of Maryland, Lisha Gillikin, of Otway, Eldridge Frank Gaskill Jr, of Sea Level, Laura Ann Freedman (John), of Florida, Lynda Lewis (Kenny), of Gloucester, Leena Wells (Jeffrey), of Tusk; former wife and good friend, Priscilla Taylor, of Atlantic; and dogs Bear and Deefeer "Dipper".
In addition to his parents, Joseph "Joe" was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Taylor Felske; brothers, Harvey Taylor Jr. and John Freeman Taylor; brother-in-law, Eldridge Franklin Gaskill Sr.; niece, Debra Taylor Rose; nephew, Robert "Bobby" Taylor; and great-niece, Kendalyn Rose Lewis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
