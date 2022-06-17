Alice “Mazie” Gibble Alford, 78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26th, at the Church of Christ in Newport.
Mazie was born on February 4, 1944, in Cranston, Rhode Island, to the late Plymouth and Betty Gibble. She was a faithful member of Church of Christ in Newport. Mazie kept herself busy by making all sorts of crafts and always giving homemade gifts at Christmas. Nothing means more than a gift from the heart. She will be cherished as a loving companion, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her companion, David Moreno; daughters, Kellie Washington of Newport, Kimberlie Dickson of Union CT, Karen Selby and husband Reginald of Aurora, NC, and Kristie Tripp and companion Charlie Price of Madison, NC; son, Kenny Machado of Old Ford, NC; sisters, Cindy Cotter of Newport, Donna Braz and husband Albert of East Providence, RI; along with 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Armand “Al” Alford; sister, Bonnie Francis, sons-in-law, David Washington and Steve Dickson; brother-in-law, George Francis; and beloved dog, Moca.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of Christ: 2101-A South Lakeview Drive, Newport, NC 28570 or Crystal Coast Hospice House: P.O. Box 640 Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
