Bobby Orville Penny, 68, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His graveside service is at 3 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Mareon Robinson of Sanctuary Church of New Bern.
Bobby was born June 19, 1952, in Morehead City to the late Albert and Helen Penny. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Bobby was a skilled carpenter who worked diligently in construction most of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Higley and husband Eric of Elgin, Ill.; sisters, Wanda J. Penny of Newport, Lois Whaley of Newport, Rita Gaskins of New Bern and Frances Pitts of Georgia; and two grandchildren, Kaia Lynn Higley and Mason James Higley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose McRaunolds; and brothers, David Penny and Daniel Lynn Penny.
Donations may be made to the family, or flowers are welcome or both.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
