Myrna Loy Willis, 81, of Salter Path, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Myrna was born May 16, 1939, in Morehead City to the late Leon and Rebecca Willis. She was the youngest of four sisters and was a longtime member of Salter Path United Methodist Church. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending quality time with them. Myrna had a compassionate heart and was always willing and wanting to help others. She was a true caretaker of people her entire life. She loved being on the Crystal Coast, where she enjoyed the water and especially enjoyed fishing and clamming.
She is survived by her nephews, Bill Salter and Dwayne Salter; and great-nephews, Brian Salter, David Salter, Camille Abiva, Michael Salter, Megan Salter, Sam Ratliff and Whitney Salter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Rebecca Willis; and sisters, Shirley Salter, Marie Frost and Eloise Sutton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association,225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
