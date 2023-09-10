Eiko Wood
Eiko Wood, 88, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Morehead City. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
CLAUDIA HOLLAND, New Bern
Claudia Holland, 87, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 8, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family. Claudia was born on June 26, 1936, in Spokane Washington, to the late Charles Packeritz and Ada Alexander.
