Russell “Rusty” Burbridge, age 72, of Beaufort passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life will be held on April 23, 2022, at 12:00 at The North Carolina Maritime Museum Gallants Channel Annex, located at 171 W Beaufort Rd Ext, Beaufort, NC, followed by a reception at The Handlebar, 208 Wellons Dr., Beaufort, NC. All are welcome.
Rusty was a legend and admired by many. He served as a mentor and a big brother. He had a kind soul and a huge heart always with a twinkle in his eye. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, problem solve, and could fix just about anything. He was a classic that got better with age. He was a great storyteller, always with a sense of humor and could bend the rules like no one else. He was wild and wonderful, and to know him was to love him. He led a life of many adventures. For years he ran a motorcycle shop and a trucking company in Cohasset, MA. He spent many more years commercial fishing on the banks of New England, and later ran mega yachts in Florida.
He landed in Beaufort 20 years ago, and like so many other boaters made it his home. His community runs deep and wide, the world will be a little less bright for all of us. Fair winds and following seas to our brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Maria “Fifi” Murta of Beaufort; His mother, Marjorie Dean Burgard of Duxbury, MA; brother, Bill Burbridge of Beaufort; sister. Dizy Brown of Beaufort; brother, Richard Burbridge and wife Alise Burbridge of Hingham, MA, several nieces and nephews, a large extended family including those at The Handlebar.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
